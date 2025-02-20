Left Menu

Preserving Heritage: A Guard Against Cultural Conquest

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of protecting cultural identity and languages to prevent cultural conquest. Speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, he highlighted historical incursions where culture destruction was a tool of territorial dominance. He emphasized the duty to nurture India’s cultural wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:30 IST
Preserving Heritage: A Guard Against Cultural Conquest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the strategic significance of cultural preservation as a defense against territorial acquisition. Addressing the gathering at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, he pointed to historical aggressions that sought to dominate by eradicating local culture and language.

Dhankhar lamented the oppressive actions of past aggressors who brutally targeted India's cultural and religious sites, calling the acts barbaric and vindictive. He stressed the constitutional duty to uphold and nurture the country's cultural and linguistic heritage.

Highlighting India's unique cultural wealth, the Vice President urged collective efforts to preserve this heritage for the future, warning that without language, history cannot thrive. His remarks were made at an event also attended by NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and his daughter, MP Supriya Sule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025