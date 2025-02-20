Preserving Heritage: A Guard Against Cultural Conquest
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of protecting cultural identity and languages to prevent cultural conquest. Speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, he highlighted historical incursions where culture destruction was a tool of territorial dominance. He emphasized the duty to nurture India’s cultural wealth.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the strategic significance of cultural preservation as a defense against territorial acquisition. Addressing the gathering at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, he pointed to historical aggressions that sought to dominate by eradicating local culture and language.
Dhankhar lamented the oppressive actions of past aggressors who brutally targeted India's cultural and religious sites, calling the acts barbaric and vindictive. He stressed the constitutional duty to uphold and nurture the country's cultural and linguistic heritage.
Highlighting India's unique cultural wealth, the Vice President urged collective efforts to preserve this heritage for the future, warning that without language, history cannot thrive. His remarks were made at an event also attended by NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and his daughter, MP Supriya Sule.
