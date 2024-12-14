Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Female Sake Brewers Revolutionize Traditional Industry

Mie Takahashi is one of the few female toji, or master sake brewers, in Japan. Operating from her family's centuries-old brewery, she defies historical gender norms in an industry that is gradually opening up to women. Innovations and mechanization are easing entry for women in the male-dominated brewery sector.

Mie Takahashi, a pioneering female toji, or master sake brewer, is part of a small, yet growing group of women breaking into Japan's traditional, male-dominated sake industry. Stationed at her family's 150-year-old brewery, Koten, nestled in the Nagano prefecture, Takahashi stresses the importance of passion over gender in today's evolving landscape.

Historically, women were prohibited from sake production—a practice rooted in religious and cultural beliefs. However, these barriers are diminishing. "Mechanization plays a crucial role," says Takahashi, noting that modern equipment allows women to handle labor-intensive tasks once deemed unsuitable for them.

The sake industry faces a decline in demand, pushing breweries like Koten to innovate. Takahashi experiments with new brewing techniques, creating special limited-edition sake to attract both domestic and international markets. Her brother, Isao, oversees the business side, supporting her creative ventures to sustain their family legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

