Trisha Krishnan & Suriya Reunite After Two Decades!

South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan is set to reunite with Suriya in an upcoming film directed by RJ Balaji. Nearly two decades after their last collaboration, the pair will star together in a film by Dream Warrior Pictures. The production will feature music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G K Vishnu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:09 IST
South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan will join actor Suriya in an upcoming movie, marking their first collaboration in nearly two decades. The project, directed by RJ Balaji, was announced by Dream Warrior Pictures on Friday.

In a social media post, the production company welcomed Krishnan on board and teased audiences with a promise of a "cinematic treat." The film's music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while G K Vishnu will handle cinematography.

Krishnan and Suriya previously starred together in the 2005 film "Aaru" and were part of an ensemble cast in the 2004 film "Aayutha Ezhuthu". The actress continues to make waves with recent and upcoming roles in films alongside stars like Vijay, Tovino Thomas, Ajith, Ratnam, and Kamal Haasan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

