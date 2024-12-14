Trisha Krishnan & Suriya Reunite After Two Decades!

South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan will join actor Suriya in an upcoming movie, marking their first collaboration in nearly two decades. The project, directed by RJ Balaji, was announced by Dream Warrior Pictures on Friday.

In a social media post, the production company welcomed Krishnan on board and teased audiences with a promise of a "cinematic treat." The film's music will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while G K Vishnu will handle cinematography.

Krishnan and Suriya previously starred together in the 2005 film "Aaru" and were part of an ensemble cast in the 2004 film "Aayutha Ezhuthu". The actress continues to make waves with recent and upcoming roles in films alongside stars like Vijay, Tovino Thomas, Ajith, Ratnam, and Kamal Haasan.

