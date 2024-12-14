Mega Varmam Therapy Session Aims for World Record

The National Institute of Siddha is planning an ambitious event that could land it a place in the Guinness World Records. On December 18, the institute will administer Varmam therapy to 555 patients simultaneously, with the aim of bolstering the global profile of Siddha medicine.

Professor R Meenakumari, Director of NIS, announced that the event also seeks to demonstrate Siddha medicine's efficacy for health maintenance and disease prevention. Varmam therapy, one of its signature practices, is renowned for offering drugless pain relief, particularly for neuromuscular disorders.

Aside from its plans to create a record, last year, Siddha practitioners embarked on a 3,333 km motorbike rally from Delhi to Kanyakumari to raise awareness about these traditional healing methods, setting up medical camps and hosting lectures throughout the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)