Mega Varmam Therapy Session Aims for World Record

The National Institute of Siddha plans a mega Varmam therapy session for 555 patients to set a world record and promote Siddha medicine. Supported by the Ministry of Ayush, this initiative seeks to highlight the benefits and traditional significance of Varmam therapy in treating various diseases, including neurological conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Siddha is planning an ambitious event that could land it a place in the Guinness World Records. On December 18, the institute will administer Varmam therapy to 555 patients simultaneously, with the aim of bolstering the global profile of Siddha medicine.

Professor R Meenakumari, Director of NIS, announced that the event also seeks to demonstrate Siddha medicine's efficacy for health maintenance and disease prevention. Varmam therapy, one of its signature practices, is renowned for offering drugless pain relief, particularly for neuromuscular disorders.

Aside from its plans to create a record, last year, Siddha practitioners embarked on a 3,333 km motorbike rally from Delhi to Kanyakumari to raise awareness about these traditional healing methods, setting up medical camps and hosting lectures throughout the nation.

