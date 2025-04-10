Left Menu

Gujarat Hosts Landmark Homoeopathy Conference Celebrating Traditional Medicine Advances

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a major homoeopathy conference in Gandhinagar, emphasizing the role of traditional medicine in India's healthcare system. With the backing of the Ministry of AYUSH, this conference aims to propel homoeopathy research and education to new heights as Gujarat continues to lead in this field.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant nod to traditional medicine, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a two-day homoeopathy conference in Gandhinagar coinciding with World Homoeopathy Day. Addressing attendees, Patel highlighted the importance of strong primary healthcare and the growing interest in traditional medicine under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Patel praised the establishment of a holistic healthcare environment emphasizing the expanding scope of homoeopathy, inspired by Dr Samuel Hahnemann, its founder. He noted Gujarat's leading role in alternative medicine with 48 homoeopathy colleges. The conference, themed on Learning, Teaching, and Research, aims to align with Modi's vision of comprehensive healthcare.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav, present at the event, emphasized the government's commitment to promoting traditional healthcare systems. Gujarat is expected to make history by hosting the world's largest homoeopathy conference in 2025, further solidifying its place on the global medical map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

