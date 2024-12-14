Left Menu

Gothic Romance Revived: 'Wuthering Heights' Film Adaptation Set for Release

Warner Bros. announces the release date for the 'Wuthering Heights' film adaptation, directed by Emerald Fennell, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Scheduled for a Valentine's Day 2026 premiere, the film is set to captivate with its gothic themes and star-studded cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:06 IST
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi (Photo/Instagram/@barbie/@jacobelordi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic gothic novel, 'Wuthering Heights,' is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026. Warner Bros. announced the release date, perfectly timed for Valentine's Day, with details published in Variety.

Directed, written, and produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell, the movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The pair will portray the iconic roles of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, bringing their tempestuous romance to the silver screen. Fennell, renowned for her previous works 'Promising Young Woman' and 'Saltburn,' returns to the director's chair for this venture, collaborating with MRC and Robbie's LuckyChap production company.

With additional performances by Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, and Shazad Latif, the adaptation is already generating buzz. Fennell, a self-proclaimed gothic aficionado, promises to infuse the film with the genre's signature blend of comedy, horror, and drama. She expresses a personal connection to gothic elements, drawing inspiration from authors like Daphne du Maurier and Angela Carter. As pre-production gears up, the film's unique take on timeless themes of obsession, passion, and tragedy promises to enthrall audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

