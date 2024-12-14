Kerala Film Market Unveils Exclusive 'Viewing Room' at IFFK 2024
The Kerala State Film Development Corporation launches a ‘viewing room’ at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala, offering filmmakers a professional space for screenings and collaboration. It includes facilities for networking and advertising, complementing the festival's digital art exhibition that celebrates iconic filmmakers worldwide.
The Kerala State Film Development Corporation on Saturday introduced a cutting-edge 'viewing room' at the Kerala Film Market, part of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024).
This state-of-the-art facility provides filmmakers a dedicated space to present their completed or in-progress works to industry experts, offering a 35-seat private theatre equipped with Full HD projection and a 2.1 sound system. Filmmakers can lease the venue at an affordable rate, with additional benefits for registered delegates, fostering an intimate environment for critical feedback and potential collaborations.
Complementing the venue, a digital art exhibition titled 'Cinema Alchemy: A Digital Art Tribute' pays homage to legendary directors, spotlighting their distinctive styles, curated by filmmaker T K Rajeev Kumar and inaugurated by Hong Kong director Ann Hui. This initiative solidifies the festival's commitment to cinematic excellence and cross-cultural appreciation.
