Kerala Film Market Unveils Exclusive 'Viewing Room' at IFFK 2024

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:02 IST
The Kerala State Film Development Corporation on Saturday introduced a cutting-edge 'viewing room' at the Kerala Film Market, part of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024).

This state-of-the-art facility provides filmmakers a dedicated space to present their completed or in-progress works to industry experts, offering a 35-seat private theatre equipped with Full HD projection and a 2.1 sound system. Filmmakers can lease the venue at an affordable rate, with additional benefits for registered delegates, fostering an intimate environment for critical feedback and potential collaborations.

Complementing the venue, a digital art exhibition titled 'Cinema Alchemy: A Digital Art Tribute' pays homage to legendary directors, spotlighting their distinctive styles, curated by filmmaker T K Rajeev Kumar and inaugurated by Hong Kong director Ann Hui. This initiative solidifies the festival's commitment to cinematic excellence and cross-cultural appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

