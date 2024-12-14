Celebrating the Legendary Legacy of Raj Kapoor on His 100th Birth Anniversary

As the Indian film industry gears up to celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, actors across generations come together to honor the late legendary filmmaker. Kapoor, a cherished icon of Indian cinema, left an indelible mark through classics such as 'Awara,' 'Barsaat,' and 'Sangam.'

Recognizing his profound impact, PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation have organized a three-day RK Film Festival. The event will feature restored screenings of ten of Kapoor's most beloved films, including 'Shree 420' and 'Mera Naam Joker,' underscoring their timeless relevance.

Academy veterans like Amol Palekar and Sharmila Tagore reflect on Kapoor's influence, remembering him as a passionate visionary with an unrivaled dedication to his craft. The celebrations serve as a reminder of Kapoor's enduring legacy, which continues to inspire countless generations.

