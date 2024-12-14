Left Menu

Trailblazing Achievements: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Honored with Jamsetji Tata Award

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group, received the Jamsetji Tata Award for her pioneering role in India's biosciences sector. The award, given by the Indian Society for Quality, recognizes her significant contributions to business and society. The ceremony took place during the ISQ Annual Conference 2024.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the trailblazing Chairperson of Biocon Group, has been honored with the prestigious Jamsetji Tata Award by the Indian Society for Quality, celebrating her pioneering role in the biosciences movement within India.

The award, named after the renowned Indian visionary Jamsetji Tata, was conferred upon Mazumdar-Shaw at the ISQ Annual Conference 2024 in Bengaluru. Jamsetji Tata's legacy of excellence and innovation deeply inspires Mazumdar-Shaw, reflecting in her journey of nation-building in the field of biosciences.

Janak Kumar Mehta, President of ISQ, presented the accolade, highlighting Mazumdar-Shaw's impact as a first-generation entrepreneur who established Biocon Limited to serve both Indian and global markets. Her lifetime achievements and contributions underscore her dedication to quality and transformational industry practices.

