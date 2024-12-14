Shyam Benegal at 90: Celebrating a Legacy in Indian Cinema

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal celebrated his 90th birthday, a milestone he prefers to mark with work rather than fanfare. Best known for spearheading the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, Benegal's films, noted for their realism and social commentary, diverged from mainstream norms.

The director, responsible for acclaimed works like "Ankur" and "Mandi," maintains his commitment to filmmaking despite age-related health challenges, including regular dialysis. Currently involved in multiple projects for the big screen, Benegal remains an indomitable force in the industry.

Adding to the celebrations, December 14 commemorates what would have been legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday. The Kapoor family's RK Film Festival honors his cinematic legacy, showcasing ten of his films across 40 cities.

