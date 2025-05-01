Rajya Sabha MP Alleges Government Plot Against Him

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman has accused the government of plotting to have him assassinated, and has requested President Droupadi Murmu's intervention to ensure his safety.

In a letter sent to the President, Suman alleged that despite facing numerous attacks and threats, the state administration had failed to take any action against the perpetrators, who he claims are being shielded by government forces.

Suman linked the threats to a controversial statement he made in Parliament concerning Rajput king Maharana Sanga, which was later removed from the official records. He asserted that the BJP facilitated the widespread circulation of his remarks, leading to threats of murder, beheading, and shooting from criminal groups.

