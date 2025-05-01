Paving the Path: Linking Yamuna Floodplain Parks for Seamless Access
Delhi Development Authority plans to connect existing and upcoming Yamuna floodplain parks with cycle tracks and footpaths. This aims to enhance visitor access and integrate recreational spaces like Asita and Baansera. A proposal for non-intrusive infrastructure is underway, aligning with environmental guidelines.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to enhance visitor experience by linking its parks along the Yamuna floodplain with cycle tracks and footpaths, according to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.
Following a meeting with DDA officials on the Yamuna riverfront project, the focus is to provide seamless connectivity among parks like Bansera and Asita for the convenience of visitors.
Over the past two years, numerous recreational spaces developed by DDA have emerged along the 22-km stretch of the river. Ongoing projects include Mayur Nature Park and the Yamuna Riverfront project, with plans being formulated for eco-friendly walkways and cycle tracks that adhere to environmental regulations.
