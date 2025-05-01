Paving the Path: Linking Yamuna Floodplain Parks for Seamless Access

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to enhance visitor experience by linking its parks along the Yamuna floodplain with cycle tracks and footpaths, according to PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

Following a meeting with DDA officials on the Yamuna riverfront project, the focus is to provide seamless connectivity among parks like Bansera and Asita for the convenience of visitors.

Over the past two years, numerous recreational spaces developed by DDA have emerged along the 22-km stretch of the river. Ongoing projects include Mayur Nature Park and the Yamuna Riverfront project, with plans being formulated for eco-friendly walkways and cycle tracks that adhere to environmental regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)