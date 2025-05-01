Rising Flames: Climate Change Fuels South Korea's Worst Wildfires
In March, South Korea faced its most devastating wildfires to date, an occurrence scientists attribute partly to climate change. Experts say that the warming climate doubles the likelihood of such catastrophic events.
The blazes claimed 32 lives, destroyed 5,000 structures, and scorched 104,000 hectares, marking a nearly fourfold increase over previous fire seasons. Climate conditions—warmer, drier, and windier than usual—exacerbated the crisis, creating a perfect storm for disaster.
Experts warn that with global warming expected to rise further, the frequency and intensity of wildfires could grow. Critically, South Korea's extensive tree planting efforts may have inadvertently heightened fire risks, suggesting a need for improved forest management strategies to mitigate future threats.
