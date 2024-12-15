Pope Francis Illuminates Corsica with Mediterranean Message

Pope Francis' visit to Corsica brings attention to Mediterranean issues, intertwining local customs with global concerns.

In his brief nine-hour stop, the pope meets President Emmanuel Macron and addresses a conference on popular religiosity, emphasizing Corsica's significant devotional practices.

This visit highlights Corsica's distinct religious fervor in a secular France, aside from its influential nationalist sentiments. Francis reflects on peace, migration, and traditions, sidestepping France's capital to focus on regions often overshadowed by central perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)