Pope Francis Illuminates Corsica with Mediterranean Message
Pope Francis visits Corsica, focusing on Mediterranean issues, highlighting local piety and migrant challenges. His nine-hour stay includes a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and remarks on popular religiosity. The visit underscores Corsica's strong religious traditions amidst its nationalist movements and showcases an absence of ideological hostility.
Pope Francis' visit to Corsica brings attention to Mediterranean issues, intertwining local customs with global concerns.
In his brief nine-hour stop, the pope meets President Emmanuel Macron and addresses a conference on popular religiosity, emphasizing Corsica's significant devotional practices.
This visit highlights Corsica's distinct religious fervor in a secular France, aside from its influential nationalist sentiments. Francis reflects on peace, migration, and traditions, sidestepping France's capital to focus on regions often overshadowed by central perspectives.
