Superstar Allu Arjun Speaks Out After Jail Release Amid Industry Support

Actor Allu Arjun, who was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court, visited the home of superstar Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad shortly after his release from Chanchalguda Central Jail. The 'Pushpa 2' actor, accompanied by his family, was seen leaving Chiranjeevi's residence, a visit that garnered support from colleagues and family members.

Allu Arjun was arrested following a tragic incident at the screening of his latest film, leading to the death of a woman. Released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, his return home drew a gathering of film industry peers at his Jubilee Hills residence. Fellow actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya, along with Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, expressed solidarity by visiting him.

Addressing the media post-release, Allu Arjun extended his gratitude and condolences, emphasizing his role as a law-abiding citizen. The incident in question occurred during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere at Sandhya Theatre, where a massive fan gathering led to chaos. Initially placed in judicial custody, Arjun's legal team obtained interim bail, though he spent a night in jail before his release.

