Generational Brushstrokes: Bireswar and Sureshwar Sen's Artistic Divergence

The exhibition 'Father & Son: An Artistic Lineage' at the India International Centre juxtaposes the artistic styles of Bireswar and Sureshwar Sen. Curated by Ella Datta, it explores cultural influences and generational shifts in art, showcasing the distinctive evolution from Bireswar’s mystical miniatures to Sureshwar’s bold modernist paintings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Father & Son: An Artistic Lineage' is captivating art enthusiasts at the India International Centre, presenting an exquisite contrast between the paintings of Bireswar Sen and his son, Sureshwar Sen.

Curated by a team led by Ella Datta, the exhibition unveils 85 pieces that chronicle the diverse artistic journey of the father-son duo.

Remarkably highlighting the shift in artistic expressions from the 19th to the 20th century, this showcase underscores the stark changes due to cultural fusion and evolution, distinctively evident in Bireswar's miniature watercolors and Sureshwar's large, bold compositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

