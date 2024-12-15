Generational Brushstrokes: Bireswar and Sureshwar Sen's Artistic Divergence

'Father & Son: An Artistic Lineage' is captivating art enthusiasts at the India International Centre, presenting an exquisite contrast between the paintings of Bireswar Sen and his son, Sureshwar Sen.

Curated by a team led by Ella Datta, the exhibition unveils 85 pieces that chronicle the diverse artistic journey of the father-son duo.

Remarkably highlighting the shift in artistic expressions from the 19th to the 20th century, this showcase underscores the stark changes due to cultural fusion and evolution, distinctively evident in Bireswar's miniature watercolors and Sureshwar's large, bold compositions.

