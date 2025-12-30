Left Menu

Sydney Shooting Shocks Nation: Father-Son Duo Act Alone

Two gunmen opened fire at a Jewish celebration in Sydney, killing 15 people. Naveed Akram and his father Sajid acted alone, with no evidence of them belonging to a militant cell. The attack led to immediate gun law reforms in Australia. Investigations continue in Australia and the Philippines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 07:33 IST
In a shocking incident earlier this month, two gunmen launched an attack on a Jewish celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, leaving 15 dead. Authorities confirmed that the perpetrators acted alone and were not part of a larger terrorist network.

The attackers, Naveed Akram and his father Sajid, reportedly carried homemade Islamic State flags, suggesting ideological inspiration but no formal training from their recent trip to the Philippines. The attack marked Australia's deadliest mass shooting in almost thirty years, triggering swift reforms to the country's already stringent gun laws.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett emphasized that investigations are ongoing both domestically and internationally. Sajid Akram was killed during the assault, while his son Naveed, who had been in a coma, now faces numerous charges, including murder and terrorism-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

