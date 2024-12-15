Left Menu

Reopening of Temple in Sambhal: A Symbol of Enduring Heritage

As a temple in Sambhal reopened, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted its historical significance, questioned delayed justice for past violence, and criticized efforts to suppress cultural heritage. Emphasizing the temple's link to India's heritage, he also highlighted the transformative organization of the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh.

The reopening of a historically significant temple in Sambhal has sparked a renewed dialogue on cultural heritage and justice. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has positioned the temple as a symbol of 'enduring heritage', bringing attention to past communal riots and unaddressed injustices.

Speaking at a Kumbh-related event, Adityanath criticized those who seek to suppress cultural truths. He highlighted recent efforts to accommodate millions at the upcoming 45-day Prayagraj Mahakumbh, pointing to the successful reorganization of the 2019 event as a model for future gatherings.

The Chief Minister also criticized opposition parties, accusing them of hypocrisy and undermining institutions, while highlighting progress in religious development, notably with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

