Tech-Savvy Ceremonies: The Rise of Mechanical Elephants in Temples

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:00 IST
Actress Shilpa Shetty made a significant contribution on Sunday by donating a life-size mechanical elephant to the Shri Jagadguru Renukacharya Temple, celebrating the centenary of Shrimad Rambhapuri Veerarudramuni Jagadguru. This move is part of a growing trend to prevent live elephant captivity in religious settings.

Karnataka Minister Eshwar B Khandre, who unveiled the elephant named Veerabhadra, highlighted how technology enables temples to engage with elephants without keeping them in shackles. He praised the temple's policy of not owning or hiring live elephants, noting that technological alternatives are becoming widely accepted.

The donation was facilitated by PETA India and CUPA, ensuring the temple could carry out ceremonies without harming elephants. The mechanical elephant, comprised of rubber, metal, and steel, weighs 800kg and runs on five motors. It represents a model for other temples, notably given the high number of incidents caused by captive elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

