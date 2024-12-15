Left Menu

Supermodel Alicia Kaur Embraces Body Transformation: A Personal Journey of Self-Acceptance

Mumbai-based supermodel Alicia Kaur, with Australian roots, opens up about her decision to undergo breast augmentation. She shares her journey of self-acceptance, discussing personal insecurities and the desire for femininity. Alicia hopes to educate others on body image by honestly documenting her experiences.

Updated: 15-12-2024 21:08 IST
Alicia Kaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based supermodel Alicia Kaur, an Australian by origin, is carving a niche in the Indian fashion industry. Known for appearances at significant events like Lakme Fashion Week, she recently candidly discussed her breast augmentation surgery, highlighting it as a pivotal moment in her journey towards self-acceptance.

In an interview with ANI, Alicia revealed that her decision was driven by insecurities about her muscular physique and the pursuit of a curvaceous, feminine look. 'I have a sports background and maintaining my muscular physique comes naturally, yet I felt less womanly. The surgery helped align my perception of femininity,' she expressed.

Alicia also touched upon undergoing minor cosmetic procedures for facial balance due to a sports injury and shared her experiences on social media. Emphasizing transparency, she mentors younger models about body image and cosmetic enhancements, aiming to foster open discussions within the modeling community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

