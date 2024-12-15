Supermodel Alicia Kaur Embraces Body Transformation: A Personal Journey of Self-Acceptance

Mumbai-based supermodel Alicia Kaur, an Australian by origin, is carving a niche in the Indian fashion industry. Known for appearances at significant events like Lakme Fashion Week, she recently candidly discussed her breast augmentation surgery, highlighting it as a pivotal moment in her journey towards self-acceptance.

In an interview with ANI, Alicia revealed that her decision was driven by insecurities about her muscular physique and the pursuit of a curvaceous, feminine look. 'I have a sports background and maintaining my muscular physique comes naturally, yet I felt less womanly. The surgery helped align my perception of femininity,' she expressed.

Alicia also touched upon undergoing minor cosmetic procedures for facial balance due to a sports injury and shared her experiences on social media. Emphasizing transparency, she mentors younger models about body image and cosmetic enhancements, aiming to foster open discussions within the modeling community.

