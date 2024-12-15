Left Menu

Odisha Governor Highlights Journalism's Role in Democracy

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das emphasized the crucial role of journalism in promoting democracy and societal awareness. Speaking at a journalists' felicitation event, Das highlighted the need for fact-based reporting to foster transparency and societal betterment, urging responsible media practices amid evolving digital landscapes.

In a stirring address, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das underscored the pivotal responsibilities of journalism in shaping democratic societies and safeguarding public rights. Delivering remarks at the Kolhan division-level journalist felicitation event, Das lauded journalists as society's vanguards, tasked with fearlessly driving constructive change.

Governor Das, drawing from his tenure in political office, stressed the imperative for media to disseminate factual information and engage public discourse constructively. He noted the sustained significance of print media in ensuring transparency and amplifying public voices amid expanding digital narratives.

Reflecting on challenges faced during his leadership in Jharkhand, Das urged the current state government to realize unfinished welfare schemes for journalists. He honored fallen journalists and called for media to uphold integrity while embracing fair criticism, solidifying its role in nation's progress.

