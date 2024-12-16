Left Menu

Cine Srishti 2024: A Cultural Confluence

Cine Srishti 2024, organized by Sanskar Bharati, focuses on reconnecting Indian cinema with its cultural roots. Speakers, including Sunil Barve and Madhur Bhandarkar, highlighted emerging themes such as women-centric films, urging the industry to foster more diverse narratives through platforms like Cine Talkies.

Cine Talkies Convener Sunil Barve (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At Sanskar Bharati's Cine Srishti event in Mumbai, convenor Sunil Barve articulated the 2024 theme—'Woods to Roots'—emphasizing the connection between Indian cinema and its cultural origins.

Key speakers, including filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and producer-director Vipul Shah, engaged in discussions about spotlighting diverse narratives, particularly women-centric cinema.

Bhandarkar lauded the initiative, calling for increased production of films focusing on women's stories to enhance their visibility in mainstream cinema, a sentiment echoed by the event's panelists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

