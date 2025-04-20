Historic Progress: US-Iran Constructive Talks Aim for Nuclear Resolution
Iran and the United States describe their latest discussions on Tehran's nuclear program as promising, with intentions to meet again in Oman next week. Despite tensions in the Middle East, both sides strive for a historic diplomatic resolution amid potential threats of military action and ongoing regional conflicts.
- Country:
- Italy
Iran and the United States are poised for another round of discussions regarding Tehran's nuclear program, following recent talks described as 'constructive' and making 'very good progress.' The negotiations, held in Rome, included direct conversations between President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Before their next planned meeting in Oman on April 26, technical-level discussions are set to occur, signaling further movement towards reaching a possible deal. The negotiations come as tensions escalate in the Middle East, with the US and Iran striving to avert a military conflict as they navigate longstanding issues rooted in historical animosity.
The talks, a significant moment in US-Iran relations, aim to resolve the nuclear issue, enhance regional stability, and support Iran's peaceful nuclear potential. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, amplified by conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war and strikes targeting Iranian-backed forces in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- United States
- nuclear
- negotiations
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- Oman
- Tehran
- Trump
- progress
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Orders Probe Into Hospital Rejecting Pregnant Woman Over Deposit
IFC Supports $42M to Empower Women and MSMEs in Romania's Agriculture Sector
Delhi High Court Dismisses Woman's Contempt Plea with Costs
Tragedy Strikes in Odisha: Elderly Woman Killed in Home Robbery
Tragic Roller Coaster Incident: Young Woman's Fatal Fall Sparks Safety Concerns