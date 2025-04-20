Historic Progress: US-Iran Constructive Talks Aim for Nuclear Resolution

Iran and the United States are poised for another round of discussions regarding Tehran's nuclear program, following recent talks described as 'constructive' and making 'very good progress.' The negotiations, held in Rome, included direct conversations between President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Before their next planned meeting in Oman on April 26, technical-level discussions are set to occur, signaling further movement towards reaching a possible deal. The negotiations come as tensions escalate in the Middle East, with the US and Iran striving to avert a military conflict as they navigate longstanding issues rooted in historical animosity.

The talks, a significant moment in US-Iran relations, aim to resolve the nuclear issue, enhance regional stability, and support Iran's peaceful nuclear potential. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, amplified by conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war and strikes targeting Iranian-backed forces in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)