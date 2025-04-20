Nationwide Protests Erupt Against Trump's Controversial Policies

Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Washington and other major cities across the United States on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's contentious policies on deportation, government staff reductions, and involvement in foreign conflicts such as Gaza and Ukraine.

In front of the White House, protesters rallied with banners that decried the administration's actions, reading slogans like 'Workers should have the power,' 'No kingship,' and 'Due process.' Demonstrators voiced support for migrants targeted by Trump's deportation efforts and showed solidarity with federal workers terminated by the administration.

Amidst the protests, calls for Palestinian solidarity were reinforced, with demonstrators advocating for a 'free Palestine,' while others showed support for Ukraine, urging a stronger U.S. opposition to Vladimir Putin's actions. The protests, also reflected in New York City and Chicago, signified a widespread demand for justice and equal rights throughout the nation.

