Easter Ceasefire Doubts Amid Prisoner Exchange: Ukraine and Russia's Tense Holiday Truce
Ukraine expressed skepticism over a temporary Easter ceasefire proposed by Russia, as both nations engaged in their largest prisoner exchange since the war's onset. The truce, announced by President Putin, is seen by Ukraine as potentially insincere, with continued military activities indicating unresolved tensions.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine remains wary of the temporary Easter truce proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioning Moscow's sincerity amidst ongoing conflict. The ceasefire comes as Ukraine and Russia conduct their largest prisoner exchange since the full-scale invasion began.
Announced for humanitarian reasons, the ceasefire's monitoring details and coverage on airstrikes remain unclear. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a true, unconditional ceasefire from Russia would prompt a similar response from Ukraine, extending beyond Easter.
While skepticism prevails, 246 Russian and 277 Ukrainian prisoners were exchanged, highlighting ongoing dialogues amidst tension. Despite ceasefire talks, military engagements continue along a 1,000-kilometer front line, challenging peace efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin Showcases Support for Ukraine Ceasefire Amidst Lingering Queries
Ceasefire Stalemate: Putin Awaits Answers on Ukraine Truce
Eastern Cape Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Gender-Based Violence
Ramaphosa’s Visit to Eastern Cape Aims to Boost Growth and Service Delivery
Ovechkin Breaks NHL Goal Record, Earns Putin's Praise