Left Menu

Easter Ceasefire Doubts Amid Prisoner Exchange: Ukraine and Russia's Tense Holiday Truce

Ukraine expressed skepticism over a temporary Easter ceasefire proposed by Russia, as both nations engaged in their largest prisoner exchange since the war's onset. The truce, announced by President Putin, is seen by Ukraine as potentially insincere, with continued military activities indicating unresolved tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chernihiv | Updated: 20-04-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 02:03 IST
Easter Ceasefire Doubts Amid Prisoner Exchange: Ukraine and Russia's Tense Holiday Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine remains wary of the temporary Easter truce proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioning Moscow's sincerity amidst ongoing conflict. The ceasefire comes as Ukraine and Russia conduct their largest prisoner exchange since the full-scale invasion began.

Announced for humanitarian reasons, the ceasefire's monitoring details and coverage on airstrikes remain unclear. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a true, unconditional ceasefire from Russia would prompt a similar response from Ukraine, extending beyond Easter.

While skepticism prevails, 246 Russian and 277 Ukrainian prisoners were exchanged, highlighting ongoing dialogues amidst tension. Despite ceasefire talks, military engagements continue along a 1,000-kilometer front line, challenging peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025