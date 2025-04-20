Easter Ceasefire Doubts Amid Prisoner Exchange: Ukraine and Russia's Tense Holiday Truce

Ukraine remains wary of the temporary Easter truce proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, questioning Moscow's sincerity amidst ongoing conflict. The ceasefire comes as Ukraine and Russia conduct their largest prisoner exchange since the full-scale invasion began.

Announced for humanitarian reasons, the ceasefire's monitoring details and coverage on airstrikes remain unclear. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a true, unconditional ceasefire from Russia would prompt a similar response from Ukraine, extending beyond Easter.

While skepticism prevails, 246 Russian and 277 Ukrainian prisoners were exchanged, highlighting ongoing dialogues amidst tension. Despite ceasefire talks, military engagements continue along a 1,000-kilometer front line, challenging peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)