Harmonious Legacy: The Rhythms of Zakir Hussain's Life

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, son of Alla Rakha, found rhythm to be an integral part of his life from birth. Recently he passed away due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Honored with multiple awards, his career was rich with experiences and performances alongside iconic musicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 07:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 07:41 IST
Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, son of legendary Alla Rakha, recently passed away in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Hussain, born in Mumbai, established a profound legacy through his extraordinary talent and deep connection to music present from his birth.

Zakir Hussain spoke of his unique introduction to the world, with his father, an accomplished tabla player himself, enveloping him in rhythms rather than traditional prayers. This fusion of tradition and innovation deeply influenced his illustrious career.

Throughout his life, Hussain shared stages with iconic musicians like Pandit Ravi Shankar. Awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, his contribution to music is unparalleled. His early performances, including a memorable one at age 12, paved the way for a celebrated journey in the world of music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

