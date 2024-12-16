Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, has died in San Francisco at the age of 73. Known for his breathtaking collaborations, Hussain's rich contributions have left an indelible mark on international music.

Hussain, who succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, had an extraordinary career that spanned six decades. He collaborated with a wealth of musical luminaries from both the Indian and Western worlds, bringing Indian classical music to a global audience.

His passing prompted an outpour of condolences from all over the world. Tributes hailed Hussain as an irreplaceable legend who profoundly influenced the music community across borders and generations.

