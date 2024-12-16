Left Menu

Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco. Hussain's illustrious career spanned decades, bridging Indian classical music with global artists. Honored with multiple awards, his legacy continues to inspire worldwide. Tributes pour in, honoring his cultural impact and contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:45 IST
Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, has died in San Francisco at the age of 73. Known for his breathtaking collaborations, Hussain's rich contributions have left an indelible mark on international music.

Hussain, who succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, had an extraordinary career that spanned six decades. He collaborated with a wealth of musical luminaries from both the Indian and Western worlds, bringing Indian classical music to a global audience.

His passing prompted an outpour of condolences from all over the world. Tributes hailed Hussain as an irreplaceable legend who profoundly influenced the music community across borders and generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024