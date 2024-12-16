Farewell to a Maestro: Remembering Zakir Hussain

Prominent musicians from West Bengal have expressed heartfelt grief over the death of tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, who passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco. Hussain, revered for transforming the global perception of Indian classical music, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, a noted santoor artist, praised Hussain as the last of the Mohicans in classical music, highlighting his innovative tabla rhythms in classical ragas. Bhattacharya emphasized Hussain's unique ability to make his instrument speak and his respect towards elders.

Tabla artist Pradyut Mukherjee, a GIMA award winner, fondly remembered Hussain's willingness to mentor young talents and his humility despite international acclaim. Sarod player Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumdar lamented the void left by Hussain's passing, noting his expected performance at the Swara Samrat Festival.

