Left Menu

Farewell to a Maestro: Remembering Zakir Hussain

Esteemed classical musicians from West Bengal mourn the passing of world-renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Known for his humility and artistry, Hussain died at 73, in San Francisco, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His contributions to Indian classical music helped elevate it to international fame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:07 IST
Farewell to a Maestro: Remembering Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent musicians from West Bengal have expressed heartfelt grief over the death of tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, who passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco. Hussain, revered for transforming the global perception of Indian classical music, succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, a noted santoor artist, praised Hussain as the last of the Mohicans in classical music, highlighting his innovative tabla rhythms in classical ragas. Bhattacharya emphasized Hussain's unique ability to make his instrument speak and his respect towards elders.

Tabla artist Pradyut Mukherjee, a GIMA award winner, fondly remembered Hussain's willingness to mentor young talents and his humility despite international acclaim. Sarod player Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumdar lamented the void left by Hussain's passing, noting his expected performance at the Swara Samrat Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024