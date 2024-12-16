Honoring Heroes: Celebrating Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to soldiers as India commemorated Vijay Diwas on Monday, marking the surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971. This pivotal victory led to the emergence of Bangladesh.

In a post on X, Modi expressed, 'On Vijay Diwas, we honor the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us.'

He further added, 'This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valor and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history.'

(With inputs from agencies.)