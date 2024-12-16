Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Celebrating Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to soldiers on Vijay Diwas, commemorating the 1971 victory over Pakistani forces. This led to the creation of Bangladesh. Modi praised the soldiers' courage and sacrifices, emphasizing their historical significance and inspiration for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:31 IST
Honoring Heroes: Celebrating Vijay Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to soldiers as India commemorated Vijay Diwas on Monday, marking the surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971. This pivotal victory led to the emergence of Bangladesh.

In a post on X, Modi expressed, 'On Vijay Diwas, we honor the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us.'

He further added, 'This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valor and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024