Commemorating Victory: Vijay Diwas Celebrations in Kolkata

Vijay Diwas in Kolkata marked the triumph of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war, leading to Bangladesh's creation. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and dignitaries from India and Bangladesh participated, highlighting the unity and struggle against oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 13:29 IST
CV Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose highlighted the significance of the Indian armed forces' victory over Pakistan in 1971 during Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata. This historic triumph marked not just a military victory but the liberation of people from oppression, leading to the formation of Bangladesh.

Addressing the event at the Vijay Smarak in Eastern Army Command headquarters, Governor Bose emphasized India's ability to unite for common causes. The event commemorates December 16, 1971, when Pakistan's army surrendered to India, symbolizing freedom for the democratic world.

The celebrations included a delegation of Mukti Jodhas and a Bangladeshi officer led by Brigadier Mohammed Aminur Rahaman. Prominent Indian and Bangladeshi military officials and family members of delegates also paid tribute, reinforcing the lasting bond forged through shared struggles.

