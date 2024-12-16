Commemorating Victory: Vijay Diwas Celebrations in Kolkata

On Monday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose highlighted the significance of the Indian armed forces' victory over Pakistan in 1971 during Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata. This historic triumph marked not just a military victory but the liberation of people from oppression, leading to the formation of Bangladesh.

Addressing the event at the Vijay Smarak in Eastern Army Command headquarters, Governor Bose emphasized India's ability to unite for common causes. The event commemorates December 16, 1971, when Pakistan's army surrendered to India, symbolizing freedom for the democratic world.

The celebrations included a delegation of Mukti Jodhas and a Bangladeshi officer led by Brigadier Mohammed Aminur Rahaman. Prominent Indian and Bangladeshi military officials and family members of delegates also paid tribute, reinforcing the lasting bond forged through shared struggles.

