End of an Era: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, legendary tabla player and iconic son of Maharashtra, has passed away, leaving a significant void in the rhythm world. Celebrated for his unique tabla jugalbandi and elevating solo performances, Hussain inspired many and brought global attention to Indian music. He was 73.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:23 IST
Ustad Zakir Hussain (Image source: Instagram/@iifa) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, remarked on Monday that the world of rhythm has suffered an irreplaceable loss with the passing of Zakir Hussain, the legendary percussionist.

Describing Hussain as Maharashtra's illustrious son, Fadnavis hailed the maestro for uniting global music enthusiasts through the tabla's melodic resonance. Known for his captivating performances that spanned generations, Hussain inspired numerous young musicians to take up the tabla.

Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 in a San Francisco hospital due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, elevated solo tabla music to great heights. Fadnavis emphasized Hussain's pivotal role in bringing global recognition to Indian music and how his passion for nurturing young talent left an enduring impact on the musical world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

