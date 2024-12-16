End of an Era: Remembering Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, remarked on Monday that the world of rhythm has suffered an irreplaceable loss with the passing of Zakir Hussain, the legendary percussionist.

Describing Hussain as Maharashtra's illustrious son, Fadnavis hailed the maestro for uniting global music enthusiasts through the tabla's melodic resonance. Known for his captivating performances that spanned generations, Hussain inspired numerous young musicians to take up the tabla.

Zakir Hussain, who passed away at 73 in a San Francisco hospital due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, elevated solo tabla music to great heights. Fadnavis emphasized Hussain's pivotal role in bringing global recognition to Indian music and how his passion for nurturing young talent left an enduring impact on the musical world.

(With inputs from agencies.)