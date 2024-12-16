Left Menu

Zakir Hussain: The Rhythm of a Maestro Still Echoes

Renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia expresses disbelief at the passing of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Hussain, a celebrated percussionist, died at 73 in San Francisco due to pulmonary fibrosis. Despite his loss, his collaborations, including 'Remembering Shakti', acclaim, and awards remain impactful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:20 IST
Zakir Hussain: The Rhythm of a Maestro Still Echoes
Ustad Zakir Hussain (Image source: Instagram/@akshaykumar) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia is struggling to accept the passing of tabla legend Zakir Hussain, who he describes as someone who dedicated his life to music. Hussain passed away at 73 from complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital.

Known for his unmatched talent with the tabla, Hussain collaborated with Chaurasia on various projects, notably the 1999 live album 'Remembering Shakti'. His sudden passing leaves the music world in disbelief as he was revered for his dedication to rhythm and melody, with Chaurasia finding it hard to accept that such a virtuoso left too soon.

Born to the tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain began his illustrious career at seven and worked with icons like Ravi Shankar. His work introduced a fusion of Indian classical music and jazz, earning him international acclaim and four Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards. Among India's most honored musicians, Hussain received multiple prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024