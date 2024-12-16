Zakir Hussain: The Rhythm of a Maestro Still Echoes

Renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia is struggling to accept the passing of tabla legend Zakir Hussain, who he describes as someone who dedicated his life to music. Hussain passed away at 73 from complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital.

Known for his unmatched talent with the tabla, Hussain collaborated with Chaurasia on various projects, notably the 1999 live album 'Remembering Shakti'. His sudden passing leaves the music world in disbelief as he was revered for his dedication to rhythm and melody, with Chaurasia finding it hard to accept that such a virtuoso left too soon.

Born to the tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain began his illustrious career at seven and worked with icons like Ravi Shankar. His work introduced a fusion of Indian classical music and jazz, earning him international acclaim and four Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards. Among India's most honored musicians, Hussain received multiple prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)