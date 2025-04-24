High-Stakes Negotiations: Will Iran's Nuclear Future Shift Under Pressure?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed a firm stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, asserting that Iran must cease nuclear enrichment as part of any negotiations with the Trump administration. This comes amidst ongoing discussions to address potential threats of armed conflict.

Despite Iran's assertions that its nuclear program is solely for civilian energy purposes, Rubio emphasized the importation of enriched material as a viable alternative, similar to strategies employed by other nations. The U.S. withdrew from a previous nuclear deal under President Trump, who is now pushing for a more stringent agreement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported Iran's willingness to negotiate, with plans to reinstate monitoring at nuclear sites. As talks progress, balancing nuclear oversight with easing sanctions remains a critical challenge for diplomatic players involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)