Financial Times Top Stories: Carbon Capture, Economic Risks, and Green Metals

The UK government, along with Italian energy company Eni, is set to announce the final approval for a significant carbon capture project. This initiative involves constructing a 38-mile pipeline to collect carbon dioxide from various industrial plants situated around Liverpool and Manchester, burying it offshore. It marks a critical step in reducing industrial emissions and tackling climate change.

Meanwhile, Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, faces allegations of manipulating research to gain favor with governments. This accusation could have significant implications for the organization's credibility and influence. It has also prompted discussions about transparency and ethics within influential global forums.

Additionally, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has emphasized the need for the BoE to consider the risks to economic growth posed by Donald Trump's tariff policies. Bailey's comments suggest potential interest rate cuts to counteract uncertainties in global trade. In related news, the London Metal Exchange plans to introduce a 'green premium' to distinguish sustainably mined metals, responding to industry calls for environmentally responsible sourcing.

