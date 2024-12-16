Bangladesh Marks Extra Significant Victory Day Amidst Political Shift

On Monday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus spearheaded Bangladesh's 54th Victory Day celebrations, marking the nation's liberation in 1971. This year's commemoration held heightened importance due to the removal of what Yunus termed as the 'world's worst autocratic government.'

In a televised address, Yunus paid homage to the countless martyrs who enabled Bangladesh's independence, yet notably did not mention founding leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The ceremony witnessed tributes from Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin, though it departed from customary Victory Day Parades.

The lack of a parade was attributed to preoccupations of the armed forces, as explained by Liberation War affairs adviser Farook-e-Azam. Instead, Victory Fairs were hosted nationwide, fostering a spirit of inclusivity, and cultural programs involving schools and communities aimed to engage the public in festive celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)