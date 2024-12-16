Left Menu

Bangladesh Marks Extra Significant Victory Day Amidst Political Shift

Bangladesh's 54th Victory Day, commemorating its 1971 liberation, was led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The event was marked by the recent ouster of what Yunus described as the country's worst autocratic regime. Celebrations included tributes to Liberation War martyrs and were devoid of the traditional Victory Day Parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:04 IST
On Monday, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus spearheaded Bangladesh's 54th Victory Day celebrations, marking the nation's liberation in 1971. This year's commemoration held heightened importance due to the removal of what Yunus termed as the 'world's worst autocratic government.'

In a televised address, Yunus paid homage to the countless martyrs who enabled Bangladesh's independence, yet notably did not mention founding leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The ceremony witnessed tributes from Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin, though it departed from customary Victory Day Parades.

The lack of a parade was attributed to preoccupations of the armed forces, as explained by Liberation War affairs adviser Farook-e-Azam. Instead, Victory Fairs were hosted nationwide, fostering a spirit of inclusivity, and cultural programs involving schools and communities aimed to engage the public in festive celebrations.

