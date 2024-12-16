Left Menu

Historian Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Aid to Recover Nehru's Lost Documents

Historian Rizwan Kadri urges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to assist in returning significant documents related to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, removed in 2008. Kadri alleges the documents include crucial correspondences and demands a forensic audit following their disappearance from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:21 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Historian Rizwan Kadri has appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for assistance in retrieving crucial documents once housed in the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, now known as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

Kadri claims the documents were removed in 2008 at the request of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the UPA government, with no subsequent response to his request for their return. He revealed these missing papers include significant correspondences involving Jawaharlal Nehru, which are vital to India's historic record.

Having observed further incidents of document handling within the library, Kadri calls for a forensic audit to discern the papers' fate. He emphasizes the need for these national treasures to be accessible for scholarly research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

