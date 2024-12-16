Left Menu

The Dramatic Origins and Global Journey of the Tabla

The tabla, a central element of Hindustani classical music, is said to have originated from a dramatic event involving a broken pakhawaj. Over time, the tabla rose to prominence thanks to maestros like Pandit Samta Prasad and Zakir Hussain. Today, it enjoys global recognition through fusion music collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:55 IST
The Dramatic Origins and Global Journey of the Tabla
  • Country:
  • India

The tabla, an iconic instrument in Hindustani classical music, reportedly emerged from a dramatic incident in a Mughal court. Legend suggests that a pakhawaj player struck his instrument in anger, breaking it into two, thus giving birth to the tabla, a pivotal percussion instrument today.

Though initially secondary to other instruments, the tabla's status evolved through the contributions of legendary musicians like Pandit Samta Prasad, Pandit Kishan Maharaj, and Ustad Alla Rakha Khan. Zakir Hussain, Alla Rakha's son, further propelled the tabla to international fame through collaborations with Western artists.

Modern tabla players, inspired by their forerunners, now explore global fusion music, blending traditional sounds with contemporary rhythms. As appreciation for tabla grows worldwide, so too does the recognition of its players' artistry and significance in global music culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024