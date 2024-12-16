Supreme Court Puts Brake on T M Krishna's M S Subbulakshmi Award

The Supreme Court on Monday took a significant step by instructing that T M Krishna should not be recognized as the recipient of the M S Subbulakshmi award. This comes as a temporary measure following a legal dispute initiated by V Srinivasan, grandson of the late M S Subbulakshmi. Srinivasan claims that the Carnatic vocalist made defamatory remarks against the legendary singer.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti presided over the order. They emphasized the unparalleled respect and honor that M S Subbulakshmi holds within the music community, even years after her passing in December 2004. Her melodious legacy continues to resonate with music lovers worldwide.

The Supreme Court decided on this interim measure as the award process had already been initiated. The bench also issued notices to T M Krishna, the respective music academy, and other related entities, requiring responses within a four-week timeframe. Additional solicitor general N Venkataraman highlighted the gravity of the matter, underscoring the need for a comprehensive review of allegations against Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)