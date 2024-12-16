The Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering the Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, the legendary 'god of tabla,' has left an indelible mark on the music world, particularly through his influence on younger artists. Known for giving the tabla a prestigious global identity, Hussain passed away in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. His influence transcended his music, offering a platform for emerging musicians, including Grammy-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.

Chaurasia, who considered Hussain his 'second guru' after his own uncle, lauded the maestro's ability to bring out the best in every artist he collaborated with. The flautist recalled their work on Grammy-winning albums such as 'As We Speak' and 'Pashto,' as well as his profound impact on stage and off. Despite not sharing a formal teacher-disciple relationship, Hussain's guidance came through his unparalleled stage presence and informal mentorship.

Outside the musical realm, Hussain was known for his love of good food and camaraderie. Rakesh Chaurasia fondly remembered their travels and shared culinary adventures, recalling Hussain's open-mindedness and willingness to help others. As the music world mourns his passing, his contributions continue to resonate through those he inspired and nurtured.

