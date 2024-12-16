Left Menu

The Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering the Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Rakesh Chaurasia, a Grammy-winning flautist, pays tribute to tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, describing him as a key influence and a 'second guru.' Hussain, renowned for elevating the tabla globally, passed away at 73, leaving behind a legacy of musical collaborations and mentorship to emerging artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:07 IST
The Legacy of Rhythm: Remembering the Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Zakir Hussain, the legendary 'god of tabla,' has left an indelible mark on the music world, particularly through his influence on younger artists. Known for giving the tabla a prestigious global identity, Hussain passed away in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. His influence transcended his music, offering a platform for emerging musicians, including Grammy-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.

Chaurasia, who considered Hussain his 'second guru' after his own uncle, lauded the maestro's ability to bring out the best in every artist he collaborated with. The flautist recalled their work on Grammy-winning albums such as 'As We Speak' and 'Pashto,' as well as his profound impact on stage and off. Despite not sharing a formal teacher-disciple relationship, Hussain's guidance came through his unparalleled stage presence and informal mentorship.

Outside the musical realm, Hussain was known for his love of good food and camaraderie. Rakesh Chaurasia fondly remembered their travels and shared culinary adventures, recalling Hussain's open-mindedness and willingness to help others. As the music world mourns his passing, his contributions continue to resonate through those he inspired and nurtured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024