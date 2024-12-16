SGPC President Dhami Apologizes for Derogatory Remarks
Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, apologised to the Punjab State Women Commission for derogatory remarks against former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur. The Commission had taken notice of an audio recording of the remarks, which sparked the controversy.
- Country:
- India
Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, made an appearance before the Punjab State Women Commission on Monday where he issued an apology for derogatory remarks made against former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.
The Women Commission had summoned Dhami following the release of an audio recording that allegedly captured him using disrespectful and offensive language against Kaur, a matter that was taken up by the panel suo motu.
Chairperson Raj Lali Gill of the Punjab State Women Commission confirmed to the media that Dhami admitted his mistake and apologised. She also mentioned plans to speak to Jagir Kaur, who had previously expressed her distress over Dhami's remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)