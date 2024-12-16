SGPC President Dhami Apologizes for Derogatory Remarks

Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, made an appearance before the Punjab State Women Commission on Monday where he issued an apology for derogatory remarks made against former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The Women Commission had summoned Dhami following the release of an audio recording that allegedly captured him using disrespectful and offensive language against Kaur, a matter that was taken up by the panel suo motu.

Chairperson Raj Lali Gill of the Punjab State Women Commission confirmed to the media that Dhami admitted his mistake and apologised. She also mentioned plans to speak to Jagir Kaur, who had previously expressed her distress over Dhami's remarks.

