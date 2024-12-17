Left Menu

Prime Minister to Grace Odisha Events Twice in January 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha twice in January 2025 for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced these visits during an event, emphasizing the significant role they play in fostering relations and showcasing the state's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make two significant visits to Odisha during January 2025, confirmed Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. His visits will coincide with two major events: the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025.

Speaking at the annual function of the Odisha Police Havildar-Constable-Sepoy Association, Majhi highlighted the Prime Minister's upcoming itinerary. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, marking its 18th edition, is slated for January 8 to 10, while the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave is scheduled for January 28 and 29.

These visits underscore Modi's commitment to engaging with global Indian communities and addressing regional development. His previous visit to Odisha, from November 30 to December 1, was for the all-India conference of police directors and inspectors general.

(With inputs from agencies.)

