Left Menu

Rediscovered Roots: Reviving Faith at Bhasma Shankar Temple

Devotees flocked to the newly reopened Bhasma Shankar temple to worship Lord Hanuman after its 46-year closure. Discovered during an anti-encroachment drive, the temple's reopening has stirred significant interest. Authorities are collaborating with the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating to explore the temple's history further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:37 IST
Rediscovered Roots: Reviving Faith at Bhasma Shankar Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees crowded the Khaggu Sarai area on Tuesday, eager to offer prayers to a Lord Hanuman idol at the Bhasma Shankar temple. Recently reopened after a 46-year closure, the temple stands as an emblem of renewed devotion.

The temple's rediscovery was part of an anti-encroachment initiative, revealing its historical and religious significance. Priest Shashikant Shukla highlighted the offerings and ceremonies that reinvigorated the temple's spiritual essence.

Authorities are pursuing carbon dating to discover more about the temple's age, aiming to ensure the sanctity and historical richness of the location are preserved. The reopening has become a focal point of cultural and religious activity, drawing visitors from various places.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024