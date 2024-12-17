Rediscovered Roots: Reviving Faith at Bhasma Shankar Temple

Devotees crowded the Khaggu Sarai area on Tuesday, eager to offer prayers to a Lord Hanuman idol at the Bhasma Shankar temple. Recently reopened after a 46-year closure, the temple stands as an emblem of renewed devotion.

The temple's rediscovery was part of an anti-encroachment initiative, revealing its historical and religious significance. Priest Shashikant Shukla highlighted the offerings and ceremonies that reinvigorated the temple's spiritual essence.

Authorities are pursuing carbon dating to discover more about the temple's age, aiming to ensure the sanctity and historical richness of the location are preserved. The reopening has become a focal point of cultural and religious activity, drawing visitors from various places.

