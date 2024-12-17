Rediscovered Roots: Reviving Faith at Bhasma Shankar Temple
Devotees flocked to the newly reopened Bhasma Shankar temple to worship Lord Hanuman after its 46-year closure. Discovered during an anti-encroachment drive, the temple's reopening has stirred significant interest. Authorities are collaborating with the Archaeological Survey of India for carbon dating to explore the temple's history further.
- Country:
- India
Devotees crowded the Khaggu Sarai area on Tuesday, eager to offer prayers to a Lord Hanuman idol at the Bhasma Shankar temple. Recently reopened after a 46-year closure, the temple stands as an emblem of renewed devotion.
The temple's rediscovery was part of an anti-encroachment initiative, revealing its historical and religious significance. Priest Shashikant Shukla highlighted the offerings and ceremonies that reinvigorated the temple's spiritual essence.
Authorities are pursuing carbon dating to discover more about the temple's age, aiming to ensure the sanctity and historical richness of the location are preserved. The reopening has become a focal point of cultural and religious activity, drawing visitors from various places.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Development Focus: Shivakumar Takes on Opposition Criticism
Legal Tussle: Shivakumar's Battle Against Money Laundering Probe
Unity in Leadership: Shivakumar's Unwavering Support for Siddaramaiah
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Grand New Statue: A Revival of Legacy
Rediscovered Shiva-Hanuman Temple Reopens After 46 Years