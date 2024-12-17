Left Menu

NBC Renews 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' for Exciting Seventh Season

NBC has confirmed the renewal of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' for its seventh season, recognizing its continued success. The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, averages 1.2 million viewers daily and has won accolades like 22 Daytime Emmy Awards. Clarkson addresses past challenges, aiming to create a positive environment.

A still from the poster of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Photo/Instagram/@kellyclarksonshow). Image Credit: ANI
NBC has officially renewed 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' for a seventh season, marking continued success for the Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show hosted by renowned Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson.

The show debuted in 2019 and quickly secured its place as a top-rated afternoon destination, attracting an average of 1.2 million viewers per day during the 2024-25 season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda, alongside Clarkson, has propelled the show to prominence with 22 Daytime Emmy Awards, including several for Best Talk Series and Host, although it has faced challenges like toxic workplace allegations, which prompted Clarkson to initiate positive changes for inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

