Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Wake-Up Call for Vulnerability

Cyclone Chido, the strongest storm to hit Mayotte in 90 years, has resulted in 22 confirmed deaths and over 1,400 injuries. A curfew is in place to stabilize the island and prevent looting. Aid efforts are underway, but power and communication issues persist, leaving many in dire conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saint-Denis | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tuesday evening saw the imposition of an overnight curfew on the island of Mayotte as authorities work to stabilize the region following the catastrophic Cyclone Chido, the most powerful storm to hit this French Indian Ocean archipelago in nearly a century. The cyclone has claimed 22 lives, injured over 1,400, and left entire neighborhoods devastated.

The curfew aims to prevent looting while lawmaker Estelle Youssouffa emphasizes the difficulty in tracking cyclone victims, particularly undocumented migrants living in shanty towns. Many fear the cyclone's true toll will remain unknown, as figures may not reflect countless undocumented lives lost.

Efforts to deliver essential aid are underway with the French military sending water and food, though challenges remain due to power outages and communication issues. President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to visit soon and declare a national period of mourning. Cyclone Chido highlights Mayotte's extreme vulnerability and the dire needs of its impoverished population.

