Historic Temple Reopens After 46 Years Amidst Local Controversy

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple, home to an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, reopened after 46 years following an anti-encroachment drive in Khaggu Sarai. Local devotees, led by priest Shashikant Shukla, offered prayers. Excavations continue while the district administration seeks the temple's carbon dating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple in Khaggu Sarai opened its doors last Tuesday after being shut for 46 long years, as worshipers gathered to offer prayers to a newly discovered Lord Hanuman idol.

The temple, unearthed during an anti-encroachment drive, also features a Shivling and has sparked keen interest among both locals and authorities.

The district administration plans further excavations and carbon dating to uncover the temple's historical significance, as nearby areas like the Shahi Jama Masjid remain hotspots for recent social tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

