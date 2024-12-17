Left Menu

Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Star in 'Murder' Adaptation

Jamie Lee Curtis will take on the role of Jessica Fletcher in the upcoming film 'Murder', inspired by the iconic mystery series. Curtis co-wrote the adaptation, with no final deal announced yet. She also received accolades for her role in 'The Bear' at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:37 IST
Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Star in 'Murder' Adaptation
Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis (Image source: Jamie's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jamie Lee Curtis is gearing up for a captivating new role, stepping into the shoes of detective Jessica Fletcher in the anticipated film adaptation of 'Murder'. According to People, Curtis has co-written the adaptation of the classic mystery series originally starring Angela Lansbury, though final agreements are still pending.

The film draws inspiration from the beloved series that ran on CBS from 1984 to 1996. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo are set to pen the screenplay, while renowned producers Lord Miller and Amy Pascal are backing the project. Curtis joins the team with her rich history in thriller genres and her recent success in horror films like the 'Halloween' franchise.

Apart from 'Murder', Curtis's diverse portfolio includes 'The Last Showgirl', hitting theaters on December 13, featuring Pamela Anderson and Dave Bautista. Curtis's accolades continue to grow with her recent win at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for 'The Bear', adding to her impressive list of awards including a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024