Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Star in 'Murder' Adaptation

Jamie Lee Curtis is gearing up for a captivating new role, stepping into the shoes of detective Jessica Fletcher in the anticipated film adaptation of 'Murder'. According to People, Curtis has co-written the adaptation of the classic mystery series originally starring Angela Lansbury, though final agreements are still pending.

The film draws inspiration from the beloved series that ran on CBS from 1984 to 1996. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo are set to pen the screenplay, while renowned producers Lord Miller and Amy Pascal are backing the project. Curtis joins the team with her rich history in thriller genres and her recent success in horror films like the 'Halloween' franchise.

Apart from 'Murder', Curtis's diverse portfolio includes 'The Last Showgirl', hitting theaters on December 13, featuring Pamela Anderson and Dave Bautista. Curtis's accolades continue to grow with her recent win at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for 'The Bear', adding to her impressive list of awards including a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar.

