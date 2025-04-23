Tragic Accident Claims Father and Son in Shimla Gorge
A fatal accident in Shimla's Chopal subdivision resulted in the deaths of Ramlal Sharma and his son Deepak when their vehicle plunged into a 100-metre gorge. Three others were injured and transported to a local hospital, with the incident currently under police investigation.
A fatal vehicular accident occurred in Shimla's Chopal subdivision, claiming the lives of a man and his son. Their vehicle plummeted 100 meters into a gorge near Riyuni, police reported on Wednesday.
The tragedy unfolded as the group of five was returning home after attending a marriage ceremony. The deceased were identified as Ramlal Sharma, aged 55, and his son Deepak, 28. Three others, including Ramlal's wife, sustained injuries.
The injured were initially taken to the civil hospital in Chopal but later referred to IGMC Shimla for further treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident.
