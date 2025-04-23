Left Menu

Taiwan Sends Envoy to Pope Francis' Funeral

Taiwan's former Vice President, Chen Chien-jen, will attend Pope Francis' funeral as an envoy for Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. Taiwan, maintaining its formal relations with the Vatican amid diplomatic isolation, expresses its deep friendship despite Beijing's claims over the island.

Former Taiwanese Vice President Chen Chien-jen is set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis as an envoy representing Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, according to a statement by Taiwan's Foreign Ministry.

This decision reflects Taiwan's commitment to its long-standing relationship with the Vatican, one of the few states with which Taiwan maintains formal diplomatic ties.

Amid Beijing's claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, the island nation continues to nurture its connections with global entities, showcasing its independence and international diplomacy efforts.

