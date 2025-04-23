Taiwan Sends Envoy to Pope Francis' Funeral
Taiwan's former Vice President, Chen Chien-jen, will attend Pope Francis' funeral as an envoy for Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. Taiwan, maintaining its formal relations with the Vatican amid diplomatic isolation, expresses its deep friendship despite Beijing's claims over the island.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Former Taiwanese Vice President Chen Chien-jen is set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis as an envoy representing Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, according to a statement by Taiwan's Foreign Ministry.
This decision reflects Taiwan's commitment to its long-standing relationship with the Vatican, one of the few states with which Taiwan maintains formal diplomatic ties.
Amid Beijing's claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, the island nation continues to nurture its connections with global entities, showcasing its independence and international diplomacy efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Chen Chien-jen
- Pope Francis
- funeral
- envoy
- Vatican
- diplomacy
- relations
- Beijing
- sovereignty
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Surprise Nuclear Talks Move: A Test of Diplomacy
Defense Diplomacy: U.S. Strategy in Central America
Iran foreign minister says he and US envoy Steve Witkoff will be in indirect talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear programme, reports AP.
US Envoy Warns Against Bad Faith in Ukraine Peace Talks
New Hope for Diplomacy: Iran and US to Engage in Indirect Nuclear Talks