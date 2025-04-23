Taiwan Sends Envoy to Pope Francis' Funeral

Former Taiwanese Vice President Chen Chien-jen is set to attend the funeral of Pope Francis as an envoy representing Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, according to a statement by Taiwan's Foreign Ministry.

This decision reflects Taiwan's commitment to its long-standing relationship with the Vatican, one of the few states with which Taiwan maintains formal diplomatic ties.

Amid Beijing's claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, the island nation continues to nurture its connections with global entities, showcasing its independence and international diplomacy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)