Outrage and Mourning in India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In Jammu, the Dogra Front spearheaded a vehement protest on Wednesday against the recent Pahalgam terror attack on tourists. Demonstrators, waving the Indian flag, took to the streets, chanting slogans like 'Pakistan Haye Haye', urging a strong response towards Pakistan for the heinous killings.

Infused with anger and sorrow, the protest called on the Hindu community for solidarity. The Front's provocative chant, 'Jis Hindu ka khoon na khaule, woh khoon nahi, woh paani hai', underscored a plea for emotional unity. Joining the outcry were members of various Hindu organizations and BJP leaders rallying in Jammu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a solemn visit to the victims' families in Srinagar on Wednesday, honoring those affected by the attack with a wreath-laying ceremony. Later, Shah conducted a high-level security review meeting and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice after meeting Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi, who swiftly returned from Saudi Arabia.

Following his arrival in the capital, Prime Minister Modi convened an immediate briefing with top officials at Palam Airport to strategize a response to the attack that jarred Kashmir and the entire nation. On the ground, political and business communities in Kashmir stood in solidarity, calling for a region-wide shutdown in memory of the victims.

