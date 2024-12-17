Retired Professor's Tragic Disappearance and Discovery

The body of a missing 78-year-old retired professor was found in Mahanadi River, officials reported Tuesday.

Identified as Baishnab Charan Singh, a former Ravenshaw University chemistry professor, he vanished on December 15 during a morning walk in Bhubaneswar. His disappearance prompted a missing person report at Nandankanan police station.

Authorities discovered Singh's decomposed body at Jobra Barrage, Cuttack, raising suspicions of suicide related to his psychiatric history. Confirmation awaits the post-mortem results.

