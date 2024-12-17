Left Menu

Retired Professor's Tragic Disappearance and Discovery

The body of Baishnab Charan Singh, a 78-year-old retired chemistry professor, was discovered in the Mahanadi River after being missing since December 15. Singh had left his Bhubaneswar home for a walk but did not return. His family suspects he died by suicide due to past psychiatric issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a missing 78-year-old retired professor was found in Mahanadi River, officials reported Tuesday.

Identified as Baishnab Charan Singh, a former Ravenshaw University chemistry professor, he vanished on December 15 during a morning walk in Bhubaneswar. His disappearance prompted a missing person report at Nandankanan police station.

Authorities discovered Singh's decomposed body at Jobra Barrage, Cuttack, raising suspicions of suicide related to his psychiatric history. Confirmation awaits the post-mortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

